Man accused of spraying women with bodily fluid at Ohio Walmart

MARIETTA, Ohio — A man faces multiple charges after police say he followed women in a southern Ohio Walmart and sprayed them with semen on at least two occasions.

Timothy D. Blake, 26, is charged with two counts of pandering obscenity, one count of menacing by stalking and one count of sexual imposition, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from two separate incidents involving the Mineral Wells, West Virginia man.

In the first incident on Nov. 2, a woman reported a man lingering behind her at a Walmart in Marietta, according to an affidavit obtained by CBS News. She said the suspect was walking a few inches behind her when she felt something wet on her lower back and foot. The woman said she hurried to a restroom and found a “sticky” substance.

On Dec. 28, police responded to a similar report and noticed the same white pickup truck driving out of the parking lot in surveillance footage. When officers questioned the owner of the truck, Blake, he initially claimed he threw eggs at the women, but later admitted to masturbating into a syringe either in his truck or in the Walmart bathroom, CBS reported.

Blake also said he had used syringes to spray eggs, spit or semen on women a dozen times, according to the affidavit.

Deputies arrested Blake on Dec. 30 and took him to the Washington County Jail.