Judge orders competency exam for man charged in Burlington mall shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the 20-year-old man charged with fatally shooting five people at a Burlington shopping mall in September.

Prosecutors filed five aggravated murder charges against Arcan Cetin on Wednesday and during Thursday’s arraignment, Cetin’s lawyers asked the judge to order a competency evaluation before Cetin enters a plea.

The Skagit County Superior Court judge granted that motion.

Cetin’s stepfather has said that Cetin suffers from psychiatric problems.

Police say Cetin entered the Cascade Mall in Burlington on Sept. 23 and headed for the Macy’s Women’s store. Surveillance video shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man. He next went to the cosmetics section where he shot three women.

Police captured Cetin about 30 hours later near his Oak Harbor, Washington, apartment.