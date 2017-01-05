× Girl, 8, killed after tree falls on Oregon home

OTIS, Ore. — An 8-year-old girl died after a tree fell on top of her home in Lincoln County on Tuesday night, according to North Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 500 block of North Deerlane Drive around 11:14 p.m. in the unincorporated community of Otis, about seven miles northeast of Lincoln City.

KPTV reports the girl’s father, who is a volunteer firefighter with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, called 911 and tried to rescue his daughter.

At least 18 volunteer firefighters worked with chainsaws to free the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The girl was identified Wednesday as Zaylee Schlecht. A GoFundMe account has been started on behalf of the family.

Nobody else inside the home was injured.