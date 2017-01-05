× Four Sounders called up to U.S. national team camp

SEATTLE – Today, Seattle. Tomorrow, the world.

Fresh off their MLS Cup win, four Seattle Sounders were called to the U.S. national team’s January camp in Los Angeles that begins next week.

Brad Evans, Jordan Morris, Stefan Frei and Chad Marshall will all report to camp next Tuesday, and begin preparations to take on Serbia on Jan. 29 and Jamaica on Feb. 3.

It will be Frei’s first experience with the national team; the other three already have caps.

Frei is from Switzerland, but is in the process of completing eligibility process to represent the U.S.

Coach Bruce Arena had mentioned Clint Dempsey and Cristian Roldan as possibilities as well, but neither was called up.