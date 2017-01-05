× Forecast for the Seahawks game? A chance of ‘very light’ precipitation

SEATTLE — We’re in store for another cold morning on Friday, though not quite as cold as Thursday’s, Meteorologist Tim Joyce says.

There may be “a few showers and snow showers (above 500 feet) along the north coast, but otherwise we’ll have a dry day around Western Washington with highs that will get into the 35-40 range,” he said.

But there will be big changes ahead for the coming weekend and into next week — less sunshine, warmer temperatures and a whole lot more rain.

Saturday will be dry for most of the day, Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson said, but by late afternoon there may be snow or a rain/snow mix before increasing to rain overnight into a rainy Sunday.

“Late Saturday snow accumulation has a higher probability around parts of the Kitsap Peninsula and Hood Canal, along with high hills closer to the Cascades,” Stevenson said. “The snow should be short-lived while a transition to rain and temperatures closer to 40 develop.”

She said either a quick transition from a snow/rain mix to rain, or just a cold rain, are “the most likely scenarios” for Saturday’s Seahawks-Detroit playoff game at CenturyLink Field.

Alluding to the game, the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted, “There’s a chance of light snow, or rain and snow mixed, beginning Saturday evening, but precipitation will be very light.”