Dino Rossi’s return to Olympia more personal than political

SEATTLE — When state lawmakers return to Olympia for the start of the 2017 session on Monday, a familiar face will be leading talks over the state budget.

Dino Rossi is taking over the seat of the late Sen. Andy Hill, who died of cancer last year.

Rossi is probably best known for being on the losing end of one of the closest statewide elections in our country’s history, during his race for governor in 2004.

Now he`s heading to Olympia once again, he says, only to help out and honor a friend.

Matt Lorch has the interview: