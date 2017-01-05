× Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel out for Saturday’s playoff game, Carroll says

SEATTLE — Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel won’t play in Saturday’s Wild Card match-up against the Detroit Lions due to a concussion, head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.

McDaniel suffered a concussion against the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the regular season, according to reports. With McDaniel out, rookie defensive tackle Jarran Reed should see a majority of the action.

Running back C.J. Prosise also did not practice Thursday due to a shoulder surgery.