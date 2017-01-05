× Animal shelter’s hilarious “Kitty Kommercial” goes viral

ATLANTA, Georgia.– An improvised video is inspiring people to adopt homeless animals.

The “Kitty Kommercial”, made for a Atlanta-based Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, has taken social media by storm.

The star of the video, Paul Preston, does not even work at the shelter. His sister volunteers at it, and he offered to make a funny video to help get them some recognition.

The whole piece was entirely improvised and unscripted.

It already has more than two million views on YouTube, and thousands of likes and shares on Facebook.