SEATTLE -- One person died in a motor home fire early Thursday morning under the West Seattle Freeway.

Someone at the Port of Seattle spotted the flames and called 911. Firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. and found one adult dead inside the RV which was parked alongside several others on 1st Avenue South & S Spokane Street.

Seattle fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started while police work on figuring out how exactly the person died.