This video was created by ATTN, a partner of Tribune Media.
We spend too much time indoors
-
We should celebrate female breadwinners, not alienate them
-
Pizza is a vegetable?
-
The truth about minimum wage and job creation
-
America is addicted to clutter
-
5 things Russell Wilson said today that made us smile
-
-
Man who gunned down Seattle art teacher on street sentenced to 34 years in prison
-
Donald Trump isn’t opening his checkbook to save his campaign
-
Here’s the full text of Hillary Clinton’s concession speech
-
VIDEO: Thieves hit Puyallup vape shop 3 times since Thanksgiving; reward for ID of suspects
-
Woman orders side of medicine with fish & chips meal
-
-
Trump campaigning in stretch like it all depends on Florida
-
Video shows vandal smashing Oregon girl’s snowmen
-
30 bodies found in Oakland warehouse fire; 80% of building still to be searched