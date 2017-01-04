× U.S. Virgin Islands will pay you to visit them in 2017

SEATTLE — Does the cold snap have you dreaming of warm tropical places?

The U.S. Virgin Islands want you to visit — and they’ll give you free money!

The Q13 FOX Weather app says it’s 82 degrees and sunny in the Virgin Islands. The daily outlook shows highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. territory will give visitors $300 in spending credit if you state at least three nights on St. Thomas, St. John or St. Croix. You can spend that money on tours and activities like kayaking, snorkeling or sailing.

It's all to celebrate selling the islands to the U.S. 100 years ago.

To get this money, you have to book on the island's official tourism website and plan travel by October 1st, 2017. You also have to stay at one of the hotels participating in the event.