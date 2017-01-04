× Smoke detector helps 7 people escape Snohomish duplex fire

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A smoke detector helped two families escape their home when a fire broke out overnight in Snohomish.

Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. to the 7200 block of 142nd Drive SE. Crews were able to put out the fire in about half an hour.

They said the extreme cold makes the job even tougher.

A woman who lived in one of the homes said her husband helped two other adults and three kids get out safely.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.