Kent man shot during fight over money in Federal Way with another man he knew, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 32-year-old man from Kent was shot and seriously wounded at a gas station Wednesday during an apparent fight over money with a Seattle man who he knew, Federal Way police said.

The shooting occurred at the Chevron station in the 1700 block of S. 356th Street in Federal Way, police spokeswoman Cathy Shrock said.

The suspect, 26, of Seattle, is in custody and cooperating with the investigation, she added.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect are known associates that had an altercation over money, resulting in a physical fight, and the suspect shot the victim,” she said.

The victim was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with a serious injury, but that was likely not life threatening, she said.