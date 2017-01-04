× It’s colder here than parts of Alaska (we’re almost through this cold snap!)

SEATTLE — Hang in there, western Washingtonians.

We’re getting through the worst of this cold snap in the next 24-48 hours.

Port Townsend (12°) and Snoqualmie Pass (8°) are colder than Anchorage, Alaska (14°) this morning!

Morning low temperatures have been in the teens and 20s for most of the region. Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says we have two more cold mornings ahead.

Wind gusts will ease through the morning over the foothills of the Cascades and north interior. The gusts up to 30-45mph have been taking the wind chill factor as low as 10 degrees. One of the highest gusts we've seen was 54 mph in Enumclaw.

Thursday will be sunny and cold with less wind.

A slow trend of warming temperatures moves in Friday and Saturday. Incoming rain will start as snow around Hood Canal while most of us receive a rain/snow mix or just rain by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, rain at times, changes to rain showers for Monday and Tuesday.