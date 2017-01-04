× Hang in there! Frigid weather slowly giving way to warmer temps

SEATTLE — Hope you’re getting used to the cold temperatures because another freezing day is on tap for Thursday.

Wednesday was above freezing, but it certainly felt colder with a light breeze. SeaTac ended the day at a cool 36. Normal for this time of year is 46.

Tonight: Calm winds with clear skies will drop lows into the teens and low 20s. Bundle up!

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High near 34 with overnights in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday Night – Friday: Clouds return, which will help insulate and warm us up a little. A weak system far north of us will help boost our high and low temps into the upper 30s with overnights in the low 30s. Those temps will feel warm compared to the cold teens and 20s we’ve seen over the last few days.

Saturday: Warming up a bit more with some snow/rain on the radar. Showers will start as snow around Hood Canal while most of us will receive a rain/snow mix or just rain by Saturday afternoon.

*Seahawks forecast: Dress warm! Chance showers & breezy, with temps in the mid 30s for the 5:15 p.m. kick-off at CenturyLink Field vs the Detroit Lions.

Sunday: Rain at times, changes to rain showers for Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 40s with lows in the mid 30s.