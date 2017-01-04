Governor’s report: Salmon remain in trouble in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new state report finds that salmon throughout Washington remain in trouble with many species not recovering and fishing harvests declining in recent decades.

The governor’s State of Salmon in Watersheds report Wednesday notes that seven of 15 salmon and steelhead species listed as federally threatened or endangered are getting worse or not improving. In two areas, however, salmon are close to recovery.

Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement that the state is seeing some results from recovery efforts but challenges lie ahead with population growth and climate change.

Several thousand fish-blocking culverts have been removed, though thousands more remain. Homeowners are taking down beach walls and bulkheads to improve salmon habitat and projects have restored miles of salmon habitat.

The report says more than $880 million in salmon-related funds have been distributed across the state between 1997 and 2015. But Inslee says continued investments are needed to save salmon.