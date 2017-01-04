× Former Chief Sealth student charged with extorting classmate for sex

SEATTLE – A 20-year-old man was charged with extortion after allegedly bullying a girl into having sex with him while they attended Chief Sealth International High School.

Prosecutors allege Fernando Martinez-Mancha had consensual oral sex with the girl when she was 16 years old and he was 17, and that he filmed it. They said he then used the video to extort sex from her and proceeded to harass her over a 15-month times-pan beginning in late 2013.

According to charging documents:

Martinez-Mancha gave the girl marijuana, then demanded she pay for it by giving him oral sex. She did so several times and later discovered that he had a recording of it.

She refused to do it anymore, and he threatened to post the videos to Facebook. The harassment continued for months, and eventually she wrote an essay about it for school.

Her teacher asked if the essay was true, then reported it to the school counselor, who was mandated to call the police.

When detectives contacted the girl, she showed them a long text thread with Martinez-Mancha in which he said he was doing the same thing with 19 other girls and said “if u come over I can make a deal and I won’t blackmail u??” among other things.

As detectives looked further, they learned Martinez-Mancha was also being investigated for alleged sexual assault against special-education students.

When detectives interviewed Martinez-Mancha, he said he did tell the girl he would send the videos to Facebook. He told them he’d also texted “JK” to indicate he was joking.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported that Martinez-Mancha was booked into King County Jail on Dec. 19 and soon granted a conditional release.