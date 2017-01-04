× Emergency Shelters Open During Cold Spell

The cold temperatures are prompting severe weather shelters to open throughout the region.

Shelters are open this week in Marysville, Kitsap County and Auburn. Volunteers say they want to provide warmth for people who need to get out of the dangerous cold. The emergency shelters provide bedding and other supplies to keep people warm and comfortable. Many provide coffee and some even provide food.

Below are specific addresses and when to arrive:

Auburn:

405 E Street NE, Auburn, WA 98002

January 3 – 6 pm to 7 am

January 4 – 9:30 pm to 7 am

January 5 – 6 pm to 7 am

January 6 – 6 pm to 7 am

Kitsap County locations: Below determine each day, based on temperatures and if no one arrives by 9 PM, they close the doors for the night.

Silverdale United Methodist Church 9982 Silverdale Way Silverdale, WA

6 PM until 7 AM

Village Green Community Center 26159 Dulay Rd NE Kingston, WA

6:00 PM until 6:30 AM

Marysville Emergency Cold Weather Shelter: Damascus Road Church, 1050 State Ave. Marysville, WA

Open through Friday Night, 8:00 PM to 7:00 AM