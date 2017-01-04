× Crash near Bellingham briefly blocks all lanes of NB I-5 traffic

BELLINGHAM — A crash on Interstate 5 just south of Bellingham briefly blocked all lanes of northbound traffic Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at North Lake Samish Road, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

At 9 a.m., there was a 2-mile backup in the area. Traffic was rerouted off I-5 at N. Lake Samish, and then routed back to the interstate.

One lane of traffic reopened at 9:05 a.m. Some backup remained.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A crash on NB I-5 at N Lake Samish Rd just south of #Bellingham is blocking all lanes. Traffic exiting @ N Lake Samish Rd. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/VkN8WzZQLI — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) January 4, 2017