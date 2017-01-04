Crash near Bellingham briefly blocks all lanes of NB I-5 traffic
BELLINGHAM — A crash on Interstate 5 just south of Bellingham briefly blocked all lanes of northbound traffic Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at North Lake Samish Road, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
At 9 a.m., there was a 2-mile backup in the area. Traffic was rerouted off I-5 at N. Lake Samish, and then routed back to the interstate.
One lane of traffic reopened at 9:05 a.m. Some backup remained.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.