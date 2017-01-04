Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Olympia

OLYMPIA – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing kayaker in the Puget Sound.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a report came in to the Coast Guard that a kayaker was missing near Olympia. A cutter, boat and helicopter were dispatched to area waters.

The Coast Guard located a lone kayak early Wednesday in the area of Case Inlet near Allyn, Wash., but it was not known if the craft belonged to the missing kayaker.

Crews are continuing to search the area with the help of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, officials said.

