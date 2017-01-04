× Cat food recall issued for several brands including 9Lives

A voluntary recall has been issued for select varieties of cat food made by the J.M. Smucker Company, including 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the canned cat food affected has low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1):

“Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.”

The affected canned cat food was distributed between Dec. 20, 2016 and Jan. 3, 2017.

Customers who have the affected cat food should stop feeding it to their pets and contact the Smucker company at 1-800-828-9980 or e-mail consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

These are the affected cat foods, according to the company: