× Two juveniles rescued after they fall through ice at Lake Serene in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two juveniles were rescued after they fell through the ice Wednesday at Lake Serene in Lynnwood, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Good news! Juveniles rescued from Lake Serene by @SnoCoFire1. Dive team standing down. Please keep kids and pets away from the ice! — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 5, 2017

Leslie Hynes, of Snohomish County Fire District 1, said the incident occurred across the street from 4323 Serene Way — and across from the fire station.

No other information was immediately available.