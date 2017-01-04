× Bellingham family coping with loss of four after Jefferson County plane crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash — A Bellingham family is coping with the loss of four loved ones after they were all killed in a plane crash last week.

Two of the victims were only 9 and 5 years old.

“It’s just so hard to envision what my future holds without them here,” said Liz Echevarria, the mother of Logan and Mackenzie Echevarria.

A mother deals with the pain of losing her two children. Both were taken away after the plane they were in, crashed in a remote area in the Hood Canal region on Thursday night.

Logan,9, and Mackenzie, 5, were in the four-seat Cessna with their grandmother Carla Parke and her finance; Jon Bernhoft.

The four were flying back to Port Angeles after spending the day in Seattle when somewhere outside of Quilcene, officials say the small plane went down. It’s still unknown what caused the crash.

“They were so loved and so many people loved them and they will truly be missed forever,” said Liz Echevarria.

Sending her kids on the plane always made Echevarria and her husband a little nervous.

“I had been on the plane before I let them go. I was really apprehensive about it My husband too. We were always really concerned about their safety. Not because we didn’t trust Jon but because it’s scary,” added Echevarria.

Logan and Mackenzie were students at Northern Heights Elementary in Bellingham, where school counselors have been on hand this whole week to help students and staff.

Liz says both Logan and Mackenzie have been on Bernhoft’s plane several times before.

It was something Logan loved to do.

“Logan was super excited to be on the plane and he would tell people he was the copilot just because he got to sit in the front seat,” said Echevarria.

She said Logan loved to be outdoors in nature and with animals, while his sister, loved to dance and make people laugh

“I guess what I’ll miss the most is their smiling faces every day. Just being with them everyday,” said Echevarria

Pilot Jon Bernhoft and Carla Parke were a month away from getting married.

The two had been together for almost two years.

Now, the family is planning a memorial service for four.