Teen arrested in Burien fatal shooting

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office says detectives have arrested a 17-year-old boy in a fatal shooting near an apartment complex in Burien.

Investigators say that when they arrived at the Alturas apartments on Tuesday night, they found a man lying on walkway with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing three men running from the area after the shooting, and detectives said they found and detained three men matching the description nearby.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday that two of men had been released, but the third, a 17-year-old from Burien, was booked into the Youth Services Center for investigation of murder.

No details about motive have been released, nor have the names of the suspect or victim.