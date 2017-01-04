× Prosecutors file charges against man accused of killing 5 at Burlington mall

SEATTLE — Prosecutors officially filed charges against the man accused of shooting and killing five people at a Burlington shopping mall in September 2016.

The Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday charged Arcan Cetin with five counts of aggravated murder. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials have said that Cetin entered the Cascade Mall just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and headed for the Macy’s Women’s store.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man.

Officials say Cetin then headed for the cosmetics counter where he shot two women in front of the counter and one who was trying to hide behind the counter.

Cetin’s step-father told the media that Cetin suffers from psychiatric problems.