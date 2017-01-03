Washington state denies sublease for coal export terminal along Columbia River

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is refusing to allow its aquatic lands to be used for a major coal-export terminal along the Columbia River, dealing what one opponent described as “the final nail in the coffin” for the project.

Millennium Bulk Terminals proposed building a terminal in Longview that would export coal from Montana, Wyoming and other states to Asia.

Outgoing Public Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark announced Tuesday that he has rejected a request from Northwest Alloys to sublease the state’s aquatic lands to Millennium Bulk Terminals for the project. Goldmark said Millennium had refused to provide basic information about its finances following the bankruptcy of its previous owner, Arch Coal, last year.

A spokesman for Millennium did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Jay Manning, board chairman of Washington Environmental Council, praised the decision and called it the final nail in the coffin for the project.