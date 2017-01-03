× The 6 most entertaining things Michael Bennett said today

SEATTLE – If his press Tuesday was any indication, Michael Bennett is in playoff form.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end touched on everything from the acceptable number of pumps in a post-sack dance to Roger Goodell to his forgettable days with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

As you endure the long wait before the Seahawks play host to the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. (our Gameday pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m.), here are the six most memorable things Bennett said Tuesday.

On what his hoodie said:

“Three pumps is a fine, two pump is a baby.”

On how well the hoodie is selling:

“Sales are going through the roof.”

On why he’s selling the hoodies in the first place:

“Setting up for my post-playing career.”

On whether he’s talked to commissioner Roger Goodell about the fine the hoodie is referring to:

“It’s kinda hard to get in touch with Goodell. He’s sitting in the back, smiling and making a lot of money. I’d be quiet too.”

On Frank Clark:

“I think he’s going to be one of the best players in the NFL.”

On whether he uses the four seasons he spent in Tampa Bay as an opportunity to remind his teammates of how good they have it in Seattle:

“I don’t remind guys of bad things, I only remind them of great things and they’ve been great their whole career, so why tell them about how bad mine was?”