Carroll: Low snaps, offensive-line problems contributed to Hauschka’s missed kicks

SEATTLE – Pete Carroll isn’t blaming his kicker for the Seattle Seahawks’ kicking woes.

Carroll said Tuesday that a rash of blocked and missed kicks by Steven Hauschka are at least partially to blame on poor snaps and problems on the offensive line.

“Basically the ball has been low at times, and they’ve been very fortunate to get them,” Carroll said. “He’s a great kicker, but he’s just had some kicks that got away from him.

Between field goals and extra points, Hauschka has 10 missed kicks this year – six of which were blocked.

“He can kick in clutch situations, and he can do it,” Carroll said. “He’s been through it. We’re counting on him to do it again.”

Seattle is preparing to play host to the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

The Seahawks have struggled to find a long-snapper who can stick. Nolan Freese – who snapped a ball over punter Jon Ryan’s head Sunday that went for a safety – was placed on injured Tuesday after hurting his ankle in the game, and will be replaced by Tyler Ott.

Ott appeared in three games this season with the Cincinnati Bengals, and one game last season with the New York Giants.

Carroll also said the offensive line’s struggles have contributed to the missed kicks.

“There’s been a bit, but basically (Hauschka has) just gotta keep banging away like he knows how to do,” Carroll said.