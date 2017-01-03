× Reports: Seahawks signing veteran return specialist Devin Hester

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are signing veteran return specialist Devin Hester for the playoffs, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

The signing was first reported by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer and later confirmed by Curtis Crabtree of sports radio 950 KJR.

Hester, 34, a wide receiver, holds the NFL record for most all-time return touchdowns (punt and kickoff combined) and most all-time punt return touchdowns. He became known for electrifying kickoff and punt returns with his first team, the Chicago Bears. He left in free agency in 2014 when Chicago declined to re-sign him.

Hester appeared in 12 games this season for the Baltimore Ravens before being released in December. He recorded 466 punt return yards and 180 kick return yards but failed to return a touchdown during the 2016 season. The Ravens released Hester on December 13. Prior to Baltimore, he played a couple years for the Atlanta Falcons.

When Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett went down for the year, the Seahawks turned to Paul Richardson and J.D. McKissic to take over kickoff returns last Sunday in San Francisco while Richard Sherman handled punt returns.