Pete Carroll explains why he's 'fired up every day I go to work'

SEATTLE – Yes, Pete Carroll is just as excited about his job as you think he is.

The Seattle Seahawks’ coach elaborated Tuesday on the many reasons he still enjoys his job after seven seasons as the team prepares to play host to the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

“To be coaching in this environment? You know, with the 12s and the whole thing? It’s awesome,” Carroll said. “It fires me up, every day. I’m fired up every day I go to work.”

Carroll, who has been the head coach of the New York Jets, New England Patriots and USC in addition to the Seahawks, said he’s found unique circumstances in Seattle.

“To have this kind of situation where we have great support and relationship with (GM John Schneider) and people throughout the building,” Carroll said. “And with the owner, with Paul Allen, who’s an extraordinary owner – you couldn’t ask for a guy who’s more supportive and more in tune.

“He knows what’s going on – he’s not just aloof and out there. He knows what’s going on a regular basis with us. So when he speaks, it’s meaningful to have that asset as well.”

Carroll seen tough days in his career, getting fired by Jets after one season and the Patriots after three.

“I’ve been fired enough,” Carroll said. “I know what this is like. We’ve been through it for years, even on staffs where guys get fired. I’ve been through this. We’re very blessed to be here with this opportunity again.

“This is a very difficult businesses, and it’s tough and it changes quickly. Sometimes it just feels like you can’t stop it.”

Carroll said he hasn’t been able to quantify exactly why the Seahawks have been so great at home, but he has a guess.

“I have not been able to nail that, other than just the extraordinary spirit of the people in this area,” he said. “They love their teams and they support it and they’re still griping about basketball not being here.

“I mean, there’s just this fervor and energy that shows up. Whether it’s the Huskies, or whether it’s us or whether it’s any of our teams here, it’s amazing. The Mariners get it too. I don’t know why it is. It’s just an extraordinary relationship that our fans have with our teams, and we couldn’t be luckier to have them.”