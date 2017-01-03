Man in late teens or early 20s killed in possibly gang-related shooting in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — A man in his late teens or early 20s was killed in a possibly gang-related shooting in Burien Tuesday night, King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said.

Just before 6 p.m., Burien Police responded to a 911 call of shots being fired near the 13700 block of Ambaum Boulevard South, West said. Witnesses saw a group running from the scene and saw another man lying on the ground nearby.

The man on the ground had been shot at least once. Medics responded but pronounced the man dead at the scene when resuscitation efforts failed, West said.

Officers located and detained three men a few blocks from the scene who matched the description of those running from the scene after the shooting. Detectives are investigating to determine if the three detained men are witnesses or potential suspects in the shooting. Police are seeking a fourth man who may have been at the scene of the shooting.

Detectives believe the shooting may be gang related.

The investigation is continuing, West said.