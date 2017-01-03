Man in crosswalk struck by a police car in Federal Way, troopers say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was hit by a police car while walking in a crosswalk early Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The accident happened at the corner of South 336th Street and 9th Avenue South around 3 a.m. It’s unclear if the officer had a green light or if the crosswalk indicator was on at the time.

Paramedics took the 52-year-old man to the hospital with minor injuries. Investigators will question him and the Federal Way police officer about the accident.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Troopers say the officer’s patrol car does not have a dash cam.

For just over an hour, state troopers had several lanes closed while they collected evidence.