Man in crosswalk struck by a police car in Federal Way, troopers say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was hit by a police car while walking in a crosswalk early Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The accident happened at the corner of South 336th Street and 9th Avenue South around 3 a.m. It’s unclear if the officer had a green light or if the crosswalk indicator was on at the time.
Paramedics took the 52-year-old man to the hospital with minor injuries. Investigators will question him and the Federal Way police officer about the accident.
Troopers say the officer’s patrol car does not have a dash cam.
For just over an hour, state troopers had several lanes closed while they collected evidence.
47.300750 -122.322961