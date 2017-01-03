× It’s going to get EVEN colder before temps get back to normal

SEATTLE — If you love the cold, then this week is for you.

Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott says it is going to get even colder before temperatures start ticking back up toward normal.

Temperatures started in the teens and 20s Tuesday (and 5 degrees at Snoqualmie Pass!), along with reports of meteor sightings due to clear skies.

Tacoma, Puyallup, Olympia and Everett were all COLDER than Juneau, Alaska this morning!

East/Northeast wind is gusty in areas of western Washington and that makes the temperatures feel much colder. Mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Dry, cold, weather continues through Friday. Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal, with lows in Seattle around 21 degrees on Wednesday, and in the teens the further out you go from the metro.

A weather pattern change for the weekend will bring warming but snow starts before the change to rain Saturday afternoon in time for the Seahawks game.