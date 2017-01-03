× Brrrr! Old Man Winter takes cold, windy hold on Washington

SEATTLE — Wind chills dropped into the teens in the Puget Sound region Tuesday night.

At 10:30 p.m., the wind made it feel like 14 degrees in Bremerton, Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said. And Bremerton wasn’t alone. Cities across the area saw wind chills in the teens.

And the National Weather Service extended a wind advisory for the East Puget Sound lowlands through 3 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS said 20-35 mph winds were expected, with gusts to 55 mph.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Now through Saturday morning, it will be dry and icy, Kelley said. "Saturday will be a snowy/rainy day. Right now, it looks like the snow will NOT mess up Seattle but the high hills away from Puget Sound could see a few inches before it become ALL rain Sunday."

The Seahawks game on Saturday will have some rain or rain and snow showers and it will be around 37 degrees, so dress warmly, Kelley said. The passes get a big shot of snow this weekend, creating some problems up there, especially Sunday night.