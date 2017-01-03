× A look at Amazon’s $4 billion urban campus & spheres coming to Seattle (and what’s inside)

SEATTLE — Amazon is building a $4 billion new urban campus with buildings stretching across three blocks, set apart from the current campus in South Lake Union.

Our news partner The Seattle Times published photos showcasing the campus with several unique spheres in a front page story on Tuesday.

The Times says the exterior should be finished by this spring, but the buildings won’t really be open until 2018.

Here you can get an idea of the size of these spheres which are 5-stories high and will have room for more than 800 people inside at once.

During the day the temp will be 72-degrees with 60-percent humidity. Plants that will go inside are already being cultivated in Woodinville. When the whole thing is finished it'll include waterfalls, a river, even treehouse-like spaces overlooking the tropical gardens.

Amazon is just one of the big tech companies working on an iconic new headquarters. Apple is building a circular space ship like headquarters in california and Google is working on a new iconic HQ as well.