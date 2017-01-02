Police: Woman hit, killed while crossing street in Seattle; driver arrested after returning to scene

SEATTLE — A driver was arrested after a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Seattle Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle traveling northbound on Wallingford Avenue North hit a woman crossing the street at North 82nd Street.

Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene, and witnesses called police after seeing the woman in the street. Seattle Fire pronounced the victim dead.

“A short time later a woman came back to the scene and informed officers she had been driving the vehicle that struck the pedestrian,” the Seattle Police Department said on its news blotter.

The woman was arrested and tested for impairment. She was later booked into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.