× I-90 near Kittitas reopens after blowing snow, low visibility forced closure overnight

VANTAGE, Wash. — Heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 90 near Kittitas and westbound near Vantage overnight and part of Monday, the Washington State Patrol said.

Both directions opened by 10:35 a.m. Monday

FINAL UPDATE: I-90 is now open EB at Kittitas (MP 115). WB at Vantage (MP 137) opened at 10 am. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 2, 2017

The westbound lanes reopened Monday morning at 10 a.m.

WSDOT tweeted that Snoqualmie Pass is open with no restrictions, just snow and slush on the roadway.

The highway needed to be closed overnight because a lack of visibility from the blowing snow, troopers said.

At the same time, several state routes the the same area remain closed while WSDOT crews work to clear them.

The National Weather Service extended a winter storm warning for the Yakima Valley until 4 p.m. Monday. That area includes Naches, Sunnyside, Yakima and Toppenish. The Yakima Herald said the forecast calls for 2 to 4 more inches of snow falling in the afternoon.

http://www.wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/