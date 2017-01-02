Stay warm and drive safely: COLD and icy through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The low temperatures will be in the 20s for everyone, and many will drop down into the teens over the next several days, forecasters said.

Wind gusts will make it feel much colder, particularly in the northern areas from Everett to Bellingham, Lummi Island and parts of the San Juans, Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson said.

Cold&locally windy. Highs upper20s-mid30s; lows teens-mid20s. Wind chills teens-single digits possible. Stay warm & be careful! #wawx pic.twitter.com/lPy5OIF2b6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 3, 2017

Saturday is the transition day from dry to wet, Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

"That means Western Washington will get some snow. Right now it does NOT look like a mess for the Seahawks game but the outlying areas will have snow before it changes to rain. It looks like 1-3 inches away from Puget Sound at the moment."

Kelley said the mountains will get "a big shot of snow" Saturday and Sunday. The passes will likely have delays and closures this weekend, he added.