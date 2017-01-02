Body of man found along Tacoma Mall Boulevard, Lakewood police say

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A passerby found the body of a man in the 8200 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard Monday morning, Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler said.

There were no signs of trauma on the body — not gunshot wounds, no knife wounds, Lawler said.

He added that the man didn’t appear to be homeless. He said the man appeared to have been in his 20s and did have alcohol or drugs on him. He also had no identification on him.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death and his identity.