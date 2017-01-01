× Woman’s body washes up on Skagit County beach

GUEMES ISLAND, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a woman’s body washed up Sunday on a beach in Skagit County.

Authorities say the woman is about 65 to 75 years old with reddish brown dye hair. She is approximately 5’5”, 140 to 145 lbs.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found on Agate Beach, on Guemes Island.

Deputies believe the woman had been on the beach less than 24 hours.

There currently are no reported missing person fitting that description from the area.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying any possible missing persons fitting that description.

If you have information, please contact Skagit County Sheriff’s Office through Skagit 911 at 360-428-3211.