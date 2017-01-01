× Seahawks will host Detroit Lions on Saturday in first round of playoffs

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks will play host to the Detroit Lions in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.

The Lions’ 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night finalized the schedule.

The loss meant Detroit ended the season on a three-game skid, falling to 9-7 after losses to Dallas, the New York Giants and Green Bay.

The game will kick off at 5:15 p.m. at CenturyLink Field.

If the Seahawks win, they’ll head to Atlanta to play the Falcons the following Saturday at 1:35 p.m.

Returning to Seattle will be wide receiver Golden Tate, who played three seasons with the Seahawks before signing with the Lions.