× Seahawks wild card game tickets are on sale now

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are slated to host an NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on January 7 or January 8. The date, time and opponent will be determined following the Packers-Lions game tonight.

Fans may purchase tickets now by visiting seahawks.com/tickets. Fans may purchase a total of six (6) tickets per person.

Ninety-seven percent of Season Ticket Holders reserved their playoff tickets.