Meet Spot! She’s an Australian Shepherd mix who loves to be active

SEATTLE – Meet this adorable dog, her name is Spot! Q13 Fox is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Spot find a new home.

Spot is a 9-years-old Australian Shepherd mix. She came to the shelter a couple of months ago after her owner unfortunately died.

“She’s definitely going through that grief dogs go through when they lose an owner, but despite that she’s very loving, she loves people,” said Amy Ferguson with Pawsitive Alliance.

Spot loves to play and be active and will likely need a fenced backyard to run, play and have fun! Besides her daily walk, the shelter also found out Spot loves bath time. A volunteer said Spot loved being in the water and loved the feeling when she was getting a bath.

While Spot enjoys being active, she's not a fan of other animals. She was adopted not long ago but was returned after an incident at the dog park. In addition, she doesn't do well with cats either, she tends to chase them.

Despite being a little older, Spot doesn't have any medical issues. She's perfectly healthy and ready to find a new loving home.

If you're interested in adopting Spot, she's at the Everett Animal Shelter. You can also go to their website for more information on Spot.

For more information about Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign head to their website.