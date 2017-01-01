× Meet Claire! Swedish Hospital’s first baby born in 2017

SEATTLE — Meet Claire Evelyn Kavanaugh. She was the first baby born at Swedish Hospital in 2017. But that didn’t come without some competitive drive both from mother and baby.

Claire’s mom, Ashley, said her due date was actually January 5. When complications landed her in the hospital a couple days ago the idea popped into her head that her baby may become a New Year’s baby.

“She was due in about 3 days and we thought she was either going to be New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day,” said Ashley Kavanaugh.

When labor began Ashley’s competitive nature came out.

“The hospital was kind of tracking who was in labor,” explained Joe Kavanaugh, Ashley’s husband. “Another lady went into labor an hour before Ashley, but Ashley was faster pushing her baby out. It was a bit of a competition. She beat her by just about four minutes.”

Claire was born at 2:10 a.m. January 1, 2017. She weighed 7lb 15.7 oz.

“It feels great. We are really happy to have our little girl. We feel really special that we get to be the first Swedish baby of the year,” said Ashley.