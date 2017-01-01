× Man found shot and killed outside party in Redmond on New Year’s

REDMOND, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed near a party at an apartment complex in Redmond.

Firefighters were called to the Trails of Redmond apartment complex twice early Sunday morning for reports of fire alarms going off near Northeast 40th Street.

During the second call, firefighters heard what sounded like gunshots and called police. That’s when police found a man in his early 20s, dead outside of the complex’s recreation center, where a large party was happening.

Police say there is no imminent threat to people in the area. they are talking with party-goers however a number of the close to 100 people in attendance fled the scene. Redmond PD are asking people with information about the shooting to contact them.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.