Looking for an active dog to help you move this new year? Meet Finch!

SEATTLE – Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine to help find Finch a home.

Finch is about 8 years old, but his foster parents say he still has plenty of love to give.

Finch would do well for a family with older kids who can give him some extra attention. He still has plenty of energy and loves to play fetch.

He is a tough guy. He has had two ACL surgeries and two tumors removed, but recovered well and is doing great. Finch might not be able to run very fast, but he does great on walks and even some hikes.

Finch would likely do best as the only dog in a family because he likes to be in charge. However, it might just be an issue of finding the right fit. Finch’s his foster parent says he gets along pretty well with his own dog.

If you’re interested in adopting Finch, you can contact the Seattle Animal Shelter, they’re located on 15th Avenue West in Seattle. You can also go to their website to learn more.