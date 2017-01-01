LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Seattle Seahawks’ postseason picture will finally snap into focus today.
One point game despite the Niners out gaining Hawks 178-71
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) January 1, 2017
My isn't my timeline blowing up with people complaining that the Seahawks didn't go for 2?
— Dusty Lane (@Dustin_L_Lane) January 1, 2017
TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS! Luke Wilson's 11-yard catch makes it 14-12, with the conversion still to come.
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) January 1, 2017
Tuba Rubin with the forced fumble. Nice. https://t.co/yx5HlPBsQW
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) January 1, 2017
TURNOVER!
Frank Clark comes up with a fumble recovery and runs it back to the 49ers' 15!
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) January 1, 2017
The Seahawks are back on the board! Hauschka's 32-yard FG cuts it to:#49ers: 14#Seahawks: 6
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) January 1, 2017
Speaking of slow starts … #Seahawks offensive drive charts from the 1st half of the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/3NXdGO26SZ
— Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) January 1, 2017
Tell me again how it's the O-line's fault that the 49ers already have two touchdowns.
— Sean Robinson (@seanrobinsonTNT) January 1, 2017
Time of possession:
SEA – 2:45
SF – 12:15
Total yards:
SEA – 10
SF – 154
First downs:
SEA – 0
SF – 8
— Syne Language (@JacsonBevens) January 1, 2017
Kam Chancellor slams down RB Draughn for no gain at the 1. Fourth down SF. #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 1, 2017
Total yards so far: San Francisco 154, #Seahawks 10.
Ready or not, here they come: The playoffs begin for SEA next week
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 1, 2017
Why doesn't this team want it? They're acting like this is the last week of their season. Like they're some 6-9 team. Not in the playoffs
— Matt Mikolas (@Slickhawk12) January 1, 2017
SF 4th & 1 at #Seahawks 24: Shaun Draughn runs inside, Tony McDaniel bear hugs him at the sticks. Measurement shows first down SF, barely
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 1, 2017
FG #Saints. Won't matter if the #Seahawks keep playing like this.
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) January 1, 2017
Kaepernick 6-6 for 106 yards. But 49ers get a motion penalty on what would have been a 7th straight completion.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 1, 2017
.@q13sportsphotog shooting #Seahawks Saturday Night mic'd up. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/NwFkxub6nz
— BaileyPhotog (@BaileyPhotoVid) January 1, 2017
That was fast! A Steven Hauschka field goal makes it:#Seahawks: 3#49ers: 0
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) January 1, 2017
The #Seahawks no longer have a negative turnover differential for the season.
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) January 1, 2017
Manufacture-Your-Own-Energy Day here for #Seahawks at 49ers. There maybe 35,000 in here right now, 8 mins before kickoff
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 1, 2017
The #Seahawks just came on to field with this HUGE crowd on hand. Was a Bigger crowd for Foster Farms Bowl here. pic.twitter.com/R0AIlhXFdz
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) January 1, 2017
I think this is the definition of a sparse crowd. pic.twitter.com/0MN6EJir35
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 1, 2017
Earlier outside stadium. GM already been fired. Coach reportedly too. Weird atmosphere in and outside stadium. #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/9CZxzzxpBj
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) January 1, 2017
#Seahawks @DangeRussWilson warm ups.#SEAvsSF #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Grc5tqmKEw
— BaileyPhotog (@BaileyPhotoVid) January 1, 2017
Being carted off field. Listed as 49ers backup tight end. https://t.co/4j0B4iAiOI
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 1, 2017
Patriots end regular season allowing NFL-best 15.6 points per game. #Seahawks defense's streak of consecutive years leading NFL ends at 4
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 1, 2017
#Seahawks @RSherman_25 heads back to locker room to bring out #LOB #SEAvsSF #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/JICSuVo0Xm
— BaileyPhotog (@BaileyPhotoVid) January 1, 2017
Not sure who the player is but an injury in warm up to a #Niners player. Aircast and cart on field now. pic.twitter.com/giaKHnwJtE
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) January 1, 2017