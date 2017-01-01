LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Seattle Seahawks’ postseason picture will finally snap into focus today.

The Seahawks must win their game against the San Francisco 49ers and hope the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons.

If both outcomes are favorable, Seattle gets the NFC’s No. 2 seed, which means a first-round bye and a second-round home game in the postseason.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats & commentary: