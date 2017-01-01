× Freezing temperatures could lead to icy roads all week

SEATTLE — A blast of freezing air from Canada will cool the Pacific Northwest all week making morning commutes very dangerous. Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley says, “icy roads will be the big story as our lows drop into the 20s for all.”

Kelley says the Puget Sound area will see highs this week about 34 degrees with lows in the lower 20s with some teens.

Cities north of Seattle will feel even colder as wind chills will play a role for areas around Bellingham.

“There will be some spotty snow showers from time to time but generally dry and very cold all week,” he explains.

Kelley says roads will still freeze at night with or without precipitation. So please drive slowly.

Next Saturday or Sunday will be the transition from cold to mild. Kelley says on that transition day we will get another chance for snow.