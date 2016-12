Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people were watching as one of two eaglets hatched early Saturday. The other could hatch any day.

A camera is live-streaming the eagle's nest in north fort Myers, Florida.

Two American bald eagles, Harriet and M-15 are caring for their firstborn and waiting for the other to arrive.

The camera was launched in October 2012 allowing more than 16-million viewers to watch eagles Ozzie and Harriet raise their two eaglets.

Watch the live stream here: