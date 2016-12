× Man arrested after shouting ‘bomb’ at Berlin New Year party

BERLIN — German police say they have arrested a man who shouted “bomb, bomb, bomb” at Berlin’s massive open-air New Year’s party.

Using the hashtag “#nichtlustig” — meaning “not funny” — Berlin police tweeted Saturday that the unnamed man “is now celebrating #Welcome2017 with us.”

Tens of thousands of people are celebrating the New Year near Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate amid tight security.

Large concrete blocks have been placed around the security cordon to prevent a repeat of the truck attack that killed twelve people in Berlin before Christmas.

The suspected attacker, 24-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead in Italy days afterward.